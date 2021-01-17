Bruce Bennett Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bruce Bennett, the Roughriders’ starting safety from 1966 to 1972 has Died .
Bruce Bennett, the Roughriders’ starting safety from 1966 to 1972 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 17. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Bennett remembered for dedication to Roughriders: Bruce Bennett, the Roughriders' starting safety from 1966 to 1972, has died at age 77 of complications from pneumonia and COVID-19. https://t.co/FTmLPyr2WC via @robvanstone pic.twitter.com/05eadzFE9K
— CFL Headlines (@CFL_Headlines) January 17, 2021
CFL Headlines @CFL_Headlines Bennett remembered for dedication to Roughriders: Bruce Bennett, the Roughriders’ starting safety from 1966 to 1972, has died at age 77 of complications from pneumonia and COVID-19.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.