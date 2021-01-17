Bruce Bennett Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bruce Bennett, the Roughriders’ starting safety from 1966 to 1972 has Died .

Bruce Bennett Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bruce Bennett, the Roughriders’ starting safety from 1966 to 1972 has Died .

Bruce Bennett, the Roughriders’ starting safety from 1966 to 1972 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 17. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

CFL Headlines @CFL_Headlines Bennett remembered for dedication to Roughriders: Bruce Bennett, the Roughriders’ starting safety from 1966 to 1972, has died at age 77 of complications from pneumonia and COVID-19.

