Bruce Blackburn Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bruce Blackburn, designer of NASA’s Worm insignia has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021
Bruce Blackburn, designer of NASA's Worm insignia has died
Sad to hear of the passing of Bruce Blackburn, designer of NASA’s Worm insignia.
May his iconic design continue to inspire countless people to look toward the stars. pic.twitter.com/KulFxGfUI4
— John Kraus 📷🚀 (@johnkrausphotos) February 7, 2021
