Bruce Blackburn Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bruce Blackburn, designer of NASA’s Worm insignia has Died.

Bruce Blackburn, designer of NASA’s Worm insignia has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

May his iconic design continue to inspire countless people to look toward the stars. pic.twitter.com/KulFxGfUI4

ohn Kraus @johnkrausphotos Sad to hear of the passing of Bruce Blackburn, designer of NASA’s Worm insignia. May his iconic design continue to inspire countless people to look toward the stars.

