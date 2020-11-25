Bruce Boynton Death -Dead – Obituaries: Bruce Carver Boynton, a civil rights pioneer who inspired the landmark “Freedom Rides” of 1961, has died at 83.

Bruce Boynton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

“The Associated Press on Twitter: “Bruce Carver Boynton, a civil rights pioneer who inspired the landmark “Freedom Rides” of 1961, has died at 83. His arrest at a racially segregated bus station in Virginia led to a Supreme Court decision extending federal anti-discrimination protections. ”

Bruce Carver Boynton, a civil rights pioneer who inspired the landmark “Freedom Rides” of 1961, has died at 83. His arrest at a racially segregated bus station in Virginia led to a Supreme Court decision extending federal anti-discrimination protections. https://t.co/UoeCwu0T80 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 24, 2020

Tributes

We mourn the loss of another civil rights hero, Bruce Boynton. Arrested for entering the white part of a segregated bus station in VA, he filed a lawsuit w/ Thurgood Marshall as his counsel. His case ended up at SCOTUS & helped inspire the "Freedom Rides." May he rest in power. https://t.co/tkP1NfkDra — ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) November 25, 2020