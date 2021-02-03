Bruce Elder Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bruce Elder, husband, father, former Staunton, Va councilman has Died .

Bruce Elder, husband, father, former Staunton, Va councilman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

Mike Price 12h · Bruce Elder, husband, father, former Staunton, Va councilman, and life long antique auto enthusiast has passed away. He fought a courageous battle against cancer. Bruce was a kind and generous person who always had time for any enquiring mind. He was truly an encyclopedia of automotive history and always ready to share his knowledge to answer any question. Bruce will be greatly missed by his many friends in southwest Virginia and beyond. RIP Bruce. Other friends of Bruce, please feel free to post any remembrance, memorial or memory of Bruce on this page.

