Bruce Heaslip Death -Dead – Obituary : Ringette Canada Hall of Fame inductee Bruce Heaslip has Died .
Ringette Canada has recently learned of the passing of Ringette Canada Hall of Fame inductee Bruce Heaslip. Ringette Canada wishes to express its condolences to Bruce’s family. For information on Bruce’s important contributions to ringette please visit: https://t.co/Zk7gzouobD pic.twitter.com/6G75UOMvjS
— Ringette Canada (@ringettecanada) December 7, 2020
