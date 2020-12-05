Bruce Holle Death -Dead :Professor Bruce Holle dies from Covid-19.

Professor Bruce Holle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“Governor Andy Beshear on Twitter: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of professor Bruce Holle, and all of the colleagues and students he impacted at the @universityofky. Please, mask up in his honor. ”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of professor Bruce Holle, and all of the colleagues and students he impacted at the @universityofky. Please, mask up in his honor. https://t.co/WEyVR34cwu — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 5, 2020

This really hurts because it concerns a former colleague. Beloved UKentucky history professor Bruce Holle dies from Covid-19 months after he retired! #bbn #ukalumni #ukentucky #covidcollegefaculty #covidcollege https://t.co/VjHl4KTZUf — Dr. Jonathan Golding (@goldingkentucky) December 3, 2020

Tributes

Joshua Powell wrote

I was a TA for Bruce Holle for several years. He taught me as much as anyone about how to teach. I often sought advice from him while working on my PhD, knowing he’d always provide honest guidance. He died of #COVID19 on Tuesday.

