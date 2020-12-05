Bruce Holle Death -Dead :Professor Bruce Holle dies from Covid-19.

Bruce Holle Death -Dead :Professor Bruce Holle dies from Covid-19.

Professor Bruce Holle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“Governor Andy Beshear on Twitter: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of professor Bruce Holle, and all of the colleagues and students he impacted at the @universityofky. Please, mask up in his honor. ”

Joshua Powell wrote
I was a TA for Bruce Holle for several years. He taught me as much as anyone about how to teach. I often sought advice from him while working on my PhD, knowing he’d always provide honest guidance. He died of #COVID19 on Tuesday.

