Bruce Kirby Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bruce Kirby, the prolific character actor known for playing Sgt. George Kramer on NBC’s “Columbo has Died.

Tributes

Kyle Knopp

My condolences to his family and friends. Saw him on a episode of M A S H recently. Rest in peace sir.

Karen Sacchetillo

RIP. He played Blanche’s pharmacist boyfriend on an episode of Golden Girls.

Daniel Cronan

He also played the owner of the market in “Stand By Me”.

James Panzo

He lost his son Bruno a few years ago. Horrible to lose a child.

Betty Renier

Rest In Peace,loved LA Law.good actor,condolence for family and friends

Christina Oster

He also played a pharmacist who Blanche briefly dated on The Golden Girls.

Estralita Givan

He was Bruno Kirby’s DaD, right? Rest in Peace Mr. Kirby.

Jacqukeen Priest

I seen him play a Corrupt police commissioner on in the heat of the night

Dianne Jacobson

I remember the episode with him and Blanche on the Golden Girls Fabolous

Kristina Coffman

OMG! I just watched an episode of Golden Girls with him in it…

Justin R. Troccoli

I saw him on an old episode of Alice, as well as on the Golden Girls. RIP.

Brad Richardson

Was on Hogan’s Heroes several times also

Rosa Flores

I see him every morning in the Jessica Fletcher Murder She Wrote LOL

Keith Staple

I just watched him on an episode of “Columbo” I have on DVR…