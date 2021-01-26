Bruce Kirby Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bruce Kirby, the prolific character actor known for playing Sgt. George Kramer on NBC’s “Columbo has Died.
Tributes
Kyle Knopp
My condolences to his family and friends. Saw him on a episode of M A S H recently. Rest in peace sir.
Karen Sacchetillo
RIP. He played Blanche’s pharmacist boyfriend on an episode of Golden Girls.
Daniel Cronan
He also played the owner of the market in “Stand By Me”.
James Panzo
He lost his son Bruno a few years ago. Horrible to lose a child.
Betty Renier
Rest In Peace,loved LA Law.good actor,condolence for family and friends
Christina Oster
He also played a pharmacist who Blanche briefly dated on The Golden Girls.
Estralita Givan
He was Bruno Kirby’s DaD, right? Rest in Peace Mr. Kirby.
Jacqukeen Priest
I seen him play a Corrupt police commissioner on in the heat of the night
Dianne Jacobson
I remember the episode with him and Blanche on the Golden Girls Fabolous
Kristina Coffman
OMG! I just watched an episode of Golden Girls with him in it…
Justin R. Troccoli
I saw him on an old episode of Alice, as well as on the Golden Girls. RIP.
Brad Richardson
Was on Hogan’s Heroes several times also
Rosa Flores
I see him every morning in the Jessica Fletcher Murder She Wrote LOL
Keith Staple
I just watched him on an episode of “Columbo” I have on DVR…
