Bruce Kirby Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : veteran character actor Bruce Kirby has Died .
veteran character actor Bruce Kirby has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sorry to hear of the passing of veteran character actor Bruce Kirby at age 95. He was also father of the late Bruno Kirby.
— Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) January 27, 2021
