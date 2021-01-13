Bruce Kroese Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bruce Kroese has Died.

Bruce Kroese has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 13. 2020.

Esther Eva Bond 39m · Kroese family Bruce was my oldest cousin out of 26 cousins. January 12th he went home to the Lord. Bruce had a big, big heart. I will always remember him having the right words. Caring & gentle. He translated all the letters our Grandpa Doeschot received when he was at war. Please pray for the Kroese family, his wife Shawntell, children, his parents, siblings, nieces and nephews! Our hearts ache for them, praying for comfort & peace. 5959 15 Comments Like Comment Share

Tributes

Kathi Saathoff

So sorry to hear. Prayers for the family.

Dawn Cratsley McCaslin

Oh Esther, I am so sorry for your loss. Praying .



Marlene Auman

I so remember Bruce reading (at Harlan’s funeral) the letters that Goldie wrote to Harlan when he was in the army.

Bekki Zitterkopf

I’m so sorry this is such a hard thing to go through. Sending your prayers

Angie Strunk Dragoo

Oh Ester my heart hurts even more for your family. Sending my love and prayers