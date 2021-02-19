Bruce Meyers Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bruce Meyers has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 19. 2021.
Bruce Meyers has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.
Sad to hear of the death of Bruce Meyers. I spoke to him once for this incredible story about a fiberglass racecar bed he designed that was–like his other famous invention, the Meyers Manx Dune Buggy–endlessly ripped off and cheapened. @stuartschorr https://t.co/2sm53H10Xz
— Brett Berk (@Brett_Berk) February 19, 2021
Historic Vehicle Association
It’s with very heavy hearts that we report that our dear friend, Bruce Meyers, has passed away at the age of 94. As the inventor of the Meyers Manx aka the original fiberglass “dune buggy” and one of original founders of the Baja 1000, Bruce made an undeniable impact on the world with his ingenuity, positive attitude, and a never ending zest for life. He will truly be missed.
Rest in Peace Bruce Meyers
Ron Smith
Very cool vehicle..remember Steve McQueen in Thomas Crown Affair👍👍Rest in Peace Sir.
Bill Kaslow
I always thought his dune buggies were the best looking of all the dune buggies mfg.
Daniel Latimer
I first learned about the Meyers Manx dune buggy at the Henry Ford Museum a number of years ago! RIP Bruce!
Suzanne Huntley
RIP Sir, thanks for your ingenuity. Our Dad was a VW dealer and we’d get the wrecks, remove the VW body and turn those things into the coolest surfer dune buggys. Our friends were sooo jealous
Robert Rathgaber
When I grew up circa 1965, a Myers VW Dune buggy was my dream ride. Maybe still get me one at 68 years of age?
Anthony Tony D Dixon
He was on an episode of Jay Leno garage. Learned a lot about the car. R.i.p
