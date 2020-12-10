Bruce Rutherford Death -Dead – Obituary : Bruce Rutherford of doylestown has Died .
Bruce Rutherford has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Blake Lertzman 13 hrs · hey everyone. if you haven’t heard, Bruce Rutherford passed away suddenly yesterday. if you were fortunate enough to know him, he was 110% Doylestown thru and thru. Please follow me by calling An Enchanted Florist and having them leave flowers outside of the camera shop to show support for his family during these times. Let’s make it beautiful outside!
Source: (1) Doylestown Business Connection | Facebook
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.