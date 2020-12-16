Bruce Seals Death -Dead – Obituary : Bruce Seals, A legendary figure in our city, particularly Dorchester has Died .

RIP to Bruce Seals. A legendary figure in our city, particularly Dorchester. Last year we got to chop it up for the first time in over a decade. We laughed at how he kicked me outta the club. He told me he was feeling good. My condolences to his family🙏🏽 https://t.co/NQm3lsgf1R

Dart_Adams @Dart_Adams · 3h Here’s @JoeAlmeida07’s IG tribute to Coach Bruce Seals: https://instagram.com/p/CI1bxVVHVl5/?igshid=1hdmsr16rbuu9…

Papa_Bleeko @BleekoPapa · 1h Replying to @HardwoodJungle This shit really just hit home. Bruce is a Dorchester Icon. My 8 year old is literally crying right now. He will always be remembered as a legend. He was an inspiration to our community. Im deeply saddened by this news. #RestInPeace Big Fella!!! 1 1 Hardwood Jungle @HardwoodJungle · 1h Bruce meant so much to the community. All my boys I grew up with were mentored by Bruce. Grown men crying rn over this. Bruce is a legend!!