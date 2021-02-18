Bruce Simon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bruce Simon has Died .

February 18, 2021
0 Comment

Death Notice for Today February 17. 2021.

Bruce Simon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.

Nathan Gruhn 7h  · Its a very sad day for many at Omaha Steaks. We lost one of our own. Bruce Simon was more than a fifth generation family owner, CEO, chairman and our boss at Omaha Steaks, he was also a very good family man and friend. He cared about every one of his employee’s on a personal level and I will miss him so much. Rest in peace and my prayers go out to the Simon family.

Source: Facebook

