Bruce Simon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bruce Simon has Died .

Bruce Simon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.

Nathan Gruhn 7h · Its a very sad day for many at Omaha Steaks. We lost one of our own. Bruce Simon was more than a fifth generation family owner, CEO, chairman and our boss at Omaha Steaks, he was also a very good family man and friend. He cared about every one of his employee’s on a personal level and I will miss him so much. Rest in peace and my prayers go out to the Simon family.

Source: Facebook

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –