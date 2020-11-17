Bruce Swedien Death –Dead-Obituaries : American audio engineer has Died from Covid-19
My dad, Bruce Swedien, passed away peacefully last night, November 16th. He was 86. A legend in the music industry for over 65 years and 5-time Grammy winner, he was known for his work with Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson and many more. He had a long life full of love, great music, big boats and a beautiful marriage. We will celebrate that life. He was loved by everyone.
Rest in Peace dear sweet Daddy-ji. We will love you forever,Bea and Roberta
Bruce Swedien (April 19, 1934 – November 16, 2020)[2] was an American audio engineer and music producer. He is known for his work with Quincy Jones. Swedien first came to recognition for his work in 1962 on Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons “Big Girls Don’t Cry”.
Minneapolis-born Swedien is a five-time Grammy Award winner. He recorded, mixed, and assisted in producing the best-selling album in the world, Thriller (1982) by Michael Jackson. That’s according to his profile on Wikipedia
Bruce Swedien is one of the most talented audio engineers in the music industry. He played an essential part in Michael Jackson’s career.Those legendary songs wouldn’t sound the way they’re without his contribution. He was the true master of his art. May his soul rest in peace🕊 pic.twitter.com/DqFEAp7sG2
— Veronica (@iamveronica777) November 17, 2020
Bruce Swedien 1934-2020, Rest In Peace Legend of legends… So many Bruce quotes engraved in my heart, but this one…
RIP
Bruce Swedien (April 19, 1934 – November 16, 2020) was an American audio engineer and music producer
My recording guru passed RIP Bruce Sweiden . Lots of folks might remember him making an appearance at the lotus for the producer nights . To me here is some of his best advice .
No words to express how sad I am at losing my dear friend Bruce Swedien, who has been with me from the beginning of my career. Sending love, prayers & condolences to wife Bea, daughter Roberta, and to his fans around the world. Brucie, you will never, ever be gone from our hearts pic.twitter.com/UWSRqcVLjC
Absolutely gutted and heartbroken to hear about the passing of legendary audio engineer Bruce Swedien. His magic touch contributed to many of the greatest songs and albums of all time. RIP to a true legend. #RIPBruceSwedien
😢😢😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/gsXsn42rGG
Mikaelin ‘Blue’ BlueSpruce wrote
Sending you and Bea my deepest condolences. Meeting your father was such an honor and I will cherish the stories he shared forever. Thank you for welcoming us when we came to visit. Spending the day with your family was such a wonderful experience. Love to you all during this time. — with Corey Cambridge and Luina Muñoz-BlueSpruce.
Michelle Rae Ingrham wrote
Roberta and Bea. I just want to extend to you my heart full of love and sorrow. If you need anything, I’m real close. Bruce will be missed and I will always cherish the in the studio sessions, movie nights, and the friendship and love we created. Around the dinner table conversations and the recording of Timeless. My heart hurts today.
