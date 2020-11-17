Bruce Swedien Death –Dead-Obituaries : American audio engineer has Died from Covid-19

Bruce Swedien, the American audio engineer and music producer behind Michael Jackson’s albums has died after he was hospitalized with COVID-19, according to statements posted online on November 17 . 2020.

Rest in Peace dear sweet Daddy-ji. We will love you forever,

My dad, Bruce Swedien, passed away peacefully last night, November 16th. He was 86. A legend in the music industry for over 65 years and 5-time Grammy winner, he was known for his work with Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson and many more. He had a long life full of love, great music, big boats and a beautiful marriage. We will celebrate that life. He was loved by everyone.

Whos is Bruce Swedien

Bruce Swedien (April 19, 1934 – November 16, 2020)[2] was an American audio engineer and music producer. He is known for his work with Quincy Jones. Swedien first came to recognition for his work in 1962 on Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons “Big Girls Don’t Cry”.

Minneapolis-born Swedien is a five-time Grammy Award winner. He recorded, mixed, and assisted in producing the best-selling album in the world, Thriller (1982) by Michael Jackson. That’s according to his profile on Wikipedia