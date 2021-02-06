Bruce Taylor Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : NZ all-rounder, Bruce Taylor has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021
Bruce Taylor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
NZC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of NZ all-rounder, Bruce Taylor, aged 77. In his 30 Tests, Bruce was a force of nature & remains the only player in the world to have scored a century & taken a five-for on Test debut. Our thoughts are with his family & close friends
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 6, 2021
BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS NZC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of NZ all-rounder, Bruce Taylor, aged 77. In his 30 Tests, Bruce was a force of nature & remains the only player in the world to have scored a century & taken a five-for on Test debut. Our thoughts are with his family & close friends
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.