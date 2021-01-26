Bruce Traxler Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bruce Alan Traxler has Died.
Bruce Alan Traxler has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 25. 2021.
Southern Minnesota Today 21h · On Sunday January 24, 2021 at approximately 7:15 am the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a structure fire at the address 37722 Hunting Preserve Lane Le Center, MN. Investigation into the incident revealed the deceased body of an adult male believed to be Bruce Alan Traxler age 64, the resident of the address. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler age 25, of Le Center. Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler was booked into the Le Sueur County Jail on charges of Second Degree Murder and Arson. Wills-Traxler is expected to appear in Le Sueur County District Court on Tuesday January 26th, 2021. 2222 5 Shares Like Comment Share
Source: (20+) Southern Minnesota Today – Posts | Facebook
