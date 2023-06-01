Bruce Willis Dementia Diagnosis: First Signs of Bruce Willis’ Dementia Diagnosis Revealed by Tallulah Willis

Instagram

Tallulah Willis Opens Up About Father’s Illness and Her Mental Health Struggles in Vogue Essay

Tallulah Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has revealed her father’s dementia diagnosis in a heartfelt essay for Vogue. Alongside her father’s illness, Tallulah also opened up about her own struggles with ADHD and Borderline Personality Disorder.

The First Signs of Bruce Willis’ Illness

In her essay, Tallulah shared how she had noticed signs of her father’s decline for a long time, but initially attributed it to Hollywood hearing loss. However, as his unresponsiveness became more pronounced, she began to take it personally. She even believed that her father had lost interest in her and her siblings after having two new babies with his current wife, Emma Heming Willis.

Tallulah’s Mental Health Struggles

Tallulah also revealed that she has struggled with ADHD and Borderline Personality Disorder. She admitted that she initially avoided her father’s decline, but a moment at a wedding made her realize the devastating truth that she would never hear her father speak about her in adulthood at her own wedding. She sought help and spent time at a recovery center in Texas where she learned the tools to be present in all facets of her life, including her relationship with her father.

Treasure in the Present

Tallulah described herself as an “archaeologist searching for treasure in stuff that I never used to pay much attention to,” documenting her time with her father whenever she visits. She wants to create a record of their time together for the day when he won’t be there to remind her of him and their relationship.

Amber Riley Confirms New Relationship After Calling Off Engagement

Amber Riley, known for her role in “Glee,” has confirmed that she has a new boyfriend after calling off her engagement to Desean Black. The actress shared a series of photos on Instagram with her new beau, Dan Rue, captioning it with “It’s me and you…never them.”

The End of an Engagement

Amber Riley had announced her engagement to fitness trainer Desean Black in November 2020. However, in July 2021, she confirmed that they had called off their engagement and ended their relationship.

A New Relationship

Amber Riley’s new relationship with Dan Rue seems to be going strong. The couple have been sharing photos of each other on social media, with Amber even sharing a video of them dancing together. Fans have been supportive of the actress’s new relationship and are excited to see what the future holds for the couple.

Looking Forward

After the end of her engagement, Amber Riley seems to be moving forward and embracing new possibilities. Her fans are excited to see what she’ll do next and are happy to see her happy in her new relationship.

