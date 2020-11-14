Bruno Gendron Death –Dead-Obituaries : Local Hockey Volunteer Bruno Gendron has Died .
Just before the beginning of their inter-squad scrimmage, the Alexandria Glens held a moment of silence for local hockey volunteer Bruno Gendron, who passed away recently, according to a statement posted online on November 14. 2020 by the The Glengarry News
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
It is with extreme sadness that we announce the sudden passing of the Eastern Ontario Cobras Association President, Bruno Gendron.
Bruno was a dedicated volunteer of the Eastern Ontario Cobras for many years. He worked endless hours ensuring every single Cobras player received the best possible development and hockey experience possible. He was always a joy to be around as you can all attest to. Most importantly he was a tremendous person and was a great friend to many of us and will truly be missed. We extend our condolences to Nadine, Ivana, Maël and the rest of the family.C’est avec une extrême tristesse que nous annonçons le décès soudain du président de l’Association des Cobras de l’Est de l’Ontario, Bruno Gendron.
Bruno était un bénévole dévoué des Cobras de l’Est de l’Ontario depuis plusieurs années. Il a travaillé des heures infinies pour que chaque joueur des Cobras reçoive la meilleure expérience de développement et de hockey possible. Il était toujours agréable d’être en sa présence, comme vous pouvez tous en témoigner. De plus, il était une personne formidable et était un grand ami pour beaucoup d’entre nous et nous manquera énormément. Nous offrons toutes nos sincères condoléances à Nadine, Ivana, Maël et le reste de la famille.
Posted by The Glengarry News on Friday, November 13, 2020
