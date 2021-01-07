Bruno Roti Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bruno Roti has Died .

Bruno Roti has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.

Tom Head December 19, 2020 at 12:17 PM · Sad to announce that Bruno Roti passed away yesterday. Bruno was a legend that will last forever. RIP.

Source: (20+) St. Ignatius Grade School-Chicago 1950s-1960’s | Facebook

— Tributes —

Mike Halston wrote

Mr. Roti was a wonderful man, an institution in the neighborhood! The world is a lesser place without him.

Mickey Hogan Jeneski wrote

Unfortunately, Bruno played Friday night poker with my Dad for years. That meant he knew exactly how old I was. No underage drinking at Bruno’s!

Both he, and his wife Marie Bornhoffen were wonderful people.

Michele Daniel Seeley wrote

Oh no. I can still picture him handing me a bag of chips ( I was very young) while my dad sat and had a few beers. RIP Bruno.

Margo Parchim wrote

I never knew Mrs. Roti’s maiden name was Bornhoffen!

Jamie Ryan Thometz wrote

Condolences to the Roti family. Yes Bruno’s Lounge certainly is a Rogers Park institution! BR will have lots of old friends to welcome him❤️🙏🏻

John LaMantia wrote

So generous of his time and spirit to the community, parish and all us kids in the neighborhood. It was an honor and privilege to play on his softball team!

Becky Wood wrote

Condolences to Marie children and grandchildren 🙏. Bruno was a legend and a wonderful man with a big heart .

Mickey Hogan Jeneski wrote

And even more sad news the Chicago Archdiocese announced…

In Rogers Park, St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 6559 N. Glenwood Ave., will close and be divided between the St. Gertrude parish and St. Jerome Roman parish. Both will be able to keep their names.

Dale Leonard wrote

For those of us who knew Bruno, he cannot be forgotten.

Joseph Kolb wrote

We lived at 6301 N Sheridan between Loyola and Mundelien college. My Dad was the maintenance man there as well from 1956 to 1965. I have to ask my my Mom about Mr Roti

RIP Ir .

Colleen A. Sullivan wrote

Rest In Peace, Mr. Roti. Prayers go out to the family. Thank you for sharing your hospitality with us all for decades. Every time I’m in town, Bruno’s is always on the list of places to visit. God rest his soul. Rogers Park will never be the same.

Maureen Bower Benford wrote

Condolences to the Roti family. He and Marie were wonderful people!

Greg Kaup wrote

RIP Mr. Roti and condolences to your family.

Diane Bansley wrote

With good memories of our old neighborhood… The Roti’s and Bornhoffens … thoughts and prayers to you all!

Mike Bower wrote

RIP Bruno, you left a legacy that will be hard to match.

Peter Hillmann wrote

God bless the Roti family , and the St Ignatius Family’s, we’ve lost a True pillar and protector , Bruno Rest in Peaceful comfort , your work is done.

