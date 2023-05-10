Brunswick Farmers Market : From Farm to Table: The Best of Brunswick Farmers Market

The Brunswick Farmers Market: A Celebration of Maine’s Bounty

The Brunswick Farmers Market is a beloved institution in the heart of the small town of Brunswick, Maine. Every Tuesday and Friday, from early May to late October, local farmers and producers gather to sell their wares to hungry shoppers. The market is a celebration of the bounty of Maine, with everything from fresh produce to artisanal cheeses, baked goods, and handmade crafts. In this article, we will explore the best of the Brunswick Farmers Market, from the farm to the table.

The Farmers: The Backbone of the Market

The farmers are the backbone of the Brunswick Farmers Market, and they come from all over the region to sell their fresh produce. Some of the most popular vendors include Goranson Farm, which specializes in organic vegetables and fruits; Crystal Spring Farm, which offers a wide range of certified organic produce; and Two Farmers Farm, which sells a variety of heirloom vegetables, herbs, and flowers. Other notable vendors include Broadturn Farm, which specializes in cut flowers and herbs; Morning Dew Farm, which offers a variety of vegetables, flowers, and herbs; and Alewives Brook Farm, which sells grass-fed beef, pork, and chicken.

The Produce: Fresh and Flavorful

The produce at the Brunswick Farmers Market is truly outstanding, and it reflects the variety and abundance of Maine’s agricultural landscape. In the early summer, shoppers can find fresh strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries from local farms. As the season progresses, they can enjoy juicy heirloom tomatoes, sweet corn, and crisp cucumbers. In the fall, they can savor the bounty of the harvest with pumpkins, squash, and apples.

But it’s not just the variety of produce that sets the Brunswick Farmers Market apart; it’s also the quality. Because the farmers sell directly to the public, the produce is fresh, ripe, and bursting with flavor. Shoppers can taste the difference in every bite, whether they’re enjoying a crisp, juicy apple or a perfectly ripe tomato.

The Artisanal Products: Handcrafted Delights

In addition to fresh produce, the Brunswick Farmers Market is also home to a variety of artisanal products. These include handmade cheeses, cured meats, baked goods, and more. Some of the most popular vendors include Fuzzy Udder Creamery, which sells a variety of artisanal cheeses made from their own goat milk; Winter Hill Farm, which offers a range of aged cheeses made from cow’s milk; and Balfour Farm, which sells grass-fed beef, pork, and lamb.

Other notable vendors include Treats, which offers a range of baked goods, including cookies, cakes, and pies; The Bread Shack, which sells a variety of artisanal breads; and Coastal Maine Popcorn, which offers a range of flavored popcorns, including maple bacon and sea salt caramel.

The Crafts: Handmade Treasures

Finally, the Brunswick Farmers Market is also home to a variety of handmade crafts, from jewelry and pottery to textiles and woodworking. Some of the most popular vendors include Gray Fox Pottery, which sells handmade mugs, bowls, and other ceramics; Sow’s Ear Studio, which offers a variety of handmade textiles, including scarves, hats, and mittens; and Robinhood Meetinghouse, which sells handmade wooden bowls and cutting boards.

Other notable vendors include Mainely Wraps, which sells handmade beeswax wraps to replace single-use plastic wrap; The Maine Square, which offers a variety of handmade quilts and other textiles; and The Good Supply, which sells handmade jewelry and other accessories made from sustainable materials.

In Conclusion: A Must-Visit Destination

The Brunswick Farmers Market is a true gem in the heart of Maine, offering fresh, delicious produce, artisanal products, and handmade crafts. Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor to the area, a trip to the market is a must. So come and enjoy the best of Maine, from the farm to the table.