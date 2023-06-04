Brushed Nickel Bathroom Faucet : Brushed Nickel Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet with Stainless Steel Pop Up Drain and cUPC Lead-Free Hose – 3 Hole Design

Brushed Nickel Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet with Stainless Steel Pop Up Drain and cUPC Lead-Free Hose – 3 Hole Faucet for Bathroom Sink



The bathroom sink faucet is an essential part of any bathroom, and choosing the right one can make all the difference in the overall look and feel of the space. One option to consider is the widespread brushed nickel bathroom faucet with a 3 hole mount and stainless steel pop-up drain. This faucet is designed for easy installation, with a quick connection structure that allows you to install it yourself without the need for a plumber. The distance between the handles is adjustable, making it suitable for a range of bathroom sink sizes and configurations.

One of the key features of this bathroom sink faucet is its safety and environmental certifications. It meets CEC, cUPC, and NSF requirements, ensuring that it is safe for use in your home and does not pose any harm to your health or the environment. The use of copper pipes also ensures that the water quality is safe and free from contaminants. Additionally, the faucet is easy to clean and resistant to fingerprints and water stains, making it a low-maintenance addition to your bathroom.

The design of this bathroom sink faucet is both classic and elegant, with a double-handle design that allows for effortless flow and water temperature control. The red and blue rubber rings on the handles make it easy to distinguish between hot and cold water, and the brushed nickel finish adds a touch of sophistication to your bathroom decor. Whether you prefer a modern, minimalist look or a more traditional style, this faucet is versatile enough to complement a wide range of decorating styles.

In terms of customer service, this bathroom sink faucet comes with a 24-hour customer service guarantee and a 7-day unconditional return policy. If you have any issues with the product, the manufacturer is committed to resolving them as quickly and efficiently as possible. Overall, the widespread brushed nickel bathroom faucet with a 3 hole mount and stainless steel pop-up drain is a stylish and practical choice for any bathroom renovation or upgrade.



