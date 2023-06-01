“Brushless Drill Set” : High-End Cordless Brushless Drill Kit with Unique Features for Home/Daily Use

“Upgrade Your Toolbox with HOTO’s Cordless Brushless Drill Set – Sleek Design, Convenient Hidden Buckle, Innovative LED Screen, Smart Digital Display, Reliable Safety Features, Exquisite and Practical – Ideal for High-end Home and Daily Use.”



The HOTO Cordless Brushless Drill Tool Set is an outstanding kit that will make every home or daily job effortless. The portable and compact structure of the toolkit is designed to store all the manual and electrical functions in one place. The appearance of the set is exquisite and practical, with carefully thought details that enrich dynamic visual perception. The hidden side buckles provide a smooth and neat buckle opening experience, and the finely textured ABS material is tough and resistant to wear.

The 12V Brushless Drill is a minimalist all-in-one body with a soft grip that is easy to hold and control. The high-definition smart LED display provides real-time performance control, and the precise torque regulation reaches 30N·m. The integrated brushless motor is designed for a steady and spark-free operation, bringing high power efficiency. The USB-C charging socket allows charging anytime, anywhere, and the 2000mAh rechargeable battery can screw 550 screws after a full charge. The drill can freely shift between dual modes (pulse mode and custom mode), making it an ideal tool for any job.

The Multipurpose Screwdriver and Adjustable Spanner are designed with an anti-roll surface and magnetic bit holder to perfectly install every screw. The 25mm extra-wide jaw is forged with a strong grip, easily solving any repair job. The Claw Hammer and Rubber Cap are designed with a magnetic nail starter that automatically collects and places the nail for a one-handed operation. It includes a non-slip rubber cap to protect work surfaces and keep the noise level down. The 18 Bit & Drill Set is a complete set of metal and woodworking drills, with additional 50mm S2 alloy steel bits that are tough and anti-rust, making it the solution to all needs in a household.

The Multipurpose Needlenose Plier and Self-Lock Measure Tape are designed with a 10feet(3m) non-sharp measure tape with a self-lock system. The smooth retraction with one press is accurate and safe to use. The labor-saving spring design with multi-functional gripping jaws can peel, curl, press, and cut, providing fast and precise action. This tool is an ideal asset for any household job.

In conclusion, the HOTO Cordless Brushless Drill Tool Set is an excellent high-end drill kit for home and daily use. The outstanding appearance, hidden buckle, unique LED screen, intelligent digital display, and safe, exquisite, and practical design make it an ideal tool for any job. The toolkit is portable and compact, with all the manual and electrical functions organized in one place. The integrated brushless motor, designed for steady and spark-free operation, brings high power efficiency. The multipurpose screwdriver, adjustable spanner, claw hammer, rubber cap, 18 Bit & Drill Set, multipurpose needlenose plier, and self-lock measure tape are all designed to solve any household job.



