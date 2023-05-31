“Brushless drill with LED display and 30 precision gears” : “Advanced 12V Cordless Drill with Brushless Technology, LED Screen, Multiple Gears and Modes, High Torque, Keyless Chuck, and Accessories”

Cordless Brushless Drill 12V with LED Display Screen, 30 Precision Gears, 2 Working Modes, 2000mAh Battery, 266 In-lbs (30N·m) Torque, 3/8 Inch Keyless Chuck, 1400RPM, Including 10 Bits and 8 Drill Bits – HOTO



The HOTO Cordless Brushless Drill 12V is a revolutionary power tool that features a range of innovative features that make it one of the best drills on the market. The LED display screen is a standout feature that allows users to adjust the torque settings precisely, along with displaying battery power, modes, and forward and reverse tips. With up to 266 in-lbs (30N.m) of torque, it can be adjusted from 1-30th gear in the self-select mode. The pulse mode is designed to avoid user injury, making it suitable for both novices and professionals.

The minimalist design of the HOTO electric drill is another standout feature. The matte material fuselage is integrated, smooth, and delicate, with an ergonomic handle that fits your hand shape, allowing for more comfortable holding. The matte metal baking paint and matte TPU soft plastic injection coating are meticulous, full of mechanical beauty, and won the 2022 IF Design Award. The compact size and lightweight design make it easy to handle overhead and in tight spaces, reducing hand fatigue during work, and improving work efficiency.

One of the most impressive features of the HOTO Cordless Brushless Drill 12V is its USB-C plug-in charging capabilities. Unlike most battery drills, it has a built-in battery on top, making it very lightweight, smaller, and easier to hold. The USB-C charging feature lets you charge it anytime with a power bank or other USB-C port electronics. This stylish and modern power drill is definitely more than enough for most DIY projects/home projects, making it an excellent tool for professionals and DIYers alike.

In conclusion, the HOTO Cordless Brushless Drill 12V is a multipurpose drill set that comes with 12 common S2 alloy bits, 8 pcs Drill Bits, 10 pcs Driver Bits, and a USB-C cable. The durable brushless motor, stable operation, no sparks, and high-efficiency during operation make it an ideal power tool for both indoor and outdoor work. The high-grade packaging makes it an excellent gift option too. However, it’s not suitable for heavy-duty work! Overall, the HOTO Cordless Brushless Drill 12V is a must-have power tool that offers a range of innovative features to help you tackle multiple jobs with ease.



