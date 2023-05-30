Brutal Murder of Minor Girl Sakshi by Accused Mohammad Sahil in Delhi

Brutal Murder of Minor Girl Sakshi by Accused Mohammad Sahil in Delhi

Posted on May 30, 2023

Sakshi, victim of brutal murder by Mohammad Sahil in Delhi : Suspect named in brutal murder of minor girl in Delhi

A brutal murder of a minor girl occurred in the capital city, where the accused, 20-year-old Mohammad Sahil, butchered her face into four pieces. The victim, 16-year-old Sakshi, was stabbed around 40 times in front of witnesses, and a video of the act has been widely circulated online. The Delhi police arrested Sahil from Bulandshahr on May 29. Reports suggest that the two were in a relationship, but Sahil posed as a Hindu to trap Sakshi and lure her into a relationship with him. When she found out his true identity, she distanced herself, which triggered Sahil to brutally attack and kill her. The victim was on her way to a friend’s birthday party when Sahil stopped her and repeatedly stabbed her before crushing her head with a cement boulder. Sahil admitted to being in a relationship with Sakshi but was upset with her decision to end it, which led him to attack her. The victim’s parents demand stringent punishment for the accused.

News Source : WEB DESK

  1. Mohammad Sahil
  2. Sunny
  3. Sakshi
  4. Truth
  5. Butchered
Post Views: 13

Leave a Reply