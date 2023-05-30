Brutal Murder of Minor Girl Sakshi by Accused Mohammad Sahil in Delhi

Sakshi, victim of brutal murder by Mohammad Sahil in Delhi : Suspect named in brutal murder of minor girl in Delhi

A brutal murder of a minor girl occurred in the capital city, where the accused, 20-year-old Mohammad Sahil, butchered her face into four pieces. The victim, 16-year-old Sakshi, was stabbed around 40 times in front of witnesses, and a video of the act has been widely circulated online. The Delhi police arrested Sahil from Bulandshahr on May 29. Reports suggest that the two were in a relationship, but Sahil posed as a Hindu to trap Sakshi and lure her into a relationship with him. When she found out his true identity, she distanced herself, which triggered Sahil to brutally attack and kill her. The victim was on her way to a friend’s birthday party when Sahil stopped her and repeatedly stabbed her before crushing her head with a cement boulder. Sahil admitted to being in a relationship with Sakshi but was upset with her decision to end it, which led him to attack her. The victim’s parents demand stringent punishment for the accused.

News Source : WEB DESK

