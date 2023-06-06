Brute Force Auto Executives SEO keyword: “Automotive Leadership Strategies”: How to Handle the Arrogant Auto Industry Leaders

The Great Resignation: Stress from Not Enough Time

In 2023, the Great Resignation continues as workers list “stress from not enough time” amongst the major causes for leaving a job. This is caused in part by brute force or drive-by management. Many executives manage to commitment without measuring and supervising “What will it take to accomplish this, and are we on track to deliver?”

The Problem with Management

Most of the management seen in various industries are themselves quasi-Han Solos or Star-Lords, less the “hero” part. The Solos are, by far, the most common executive, who believe in “Make it happen without more people or time.” Not far away is the less common executive: the quasi-Star-Lord who has 12% of a plan. There is no overarching, transparent strategy with adjustments made upon what the team can actually accomplish (a.k.a. “velocity”).

The Facts

According to the 2023 Key Project Management Statistics:

The percentage of companies that make project management a priority is only 46%.

67% of projects fail due to the undervaluation of project management.

52% of survey respondents claimed to be somewhat or very dissatisfied with [the] existing level of PM maturity in their companies.

Only 23% of companies utilize software programs specifically designed for project management.

About 44% of all managers do not believe in the importance of PM software.

A specific example shows that an approximately 400-person, software-development organization had only 24% of the staff who were able to code, 68% identified themselves as project managers, and no work products suggested a management understanding of status versus the commitment dates.

The Financial Impacts

The financial impacts of such mismanagement on the P&L are palpable. According to BusinessWire, all of the failures above translate to $1M USD wasted every second by organizations around the world with nearly half (48%) of all projects not completed on-time. The same study suggests highly-paid Star-Lords and Solos waste 9.9% of all project funds with incompetence. Unmeasurable opportunity costs piled atop significant fixed costs.

Not included in those financial statistics, though, are the revenue effects from morale, turnover, etc. from arduous projects and brute force management. A 2019 study by DDI showed 57% of employees quit because of their boss and one of the top two sources of stress was “… not enough time to do everything ….”

A Radical Solution

The solution is to repurpose all of those Project Managers as developers and have the management track the statistics. Force them to understand more than Siri tells them about Agile or, if stubbornness persists, force THEM to suffer the consequences of the painful, last-second scurrying beset on all sides by firefighting and babysitting.

Without taking the time to learn how to effectively monitor and adjust, executives are either costing other jobs (due to lost revenue) or evacuating talent (due to nearly half the staff leaving).

Conclusion

It’s time for executives to step up and take responsibility for their teams. They need to learn how to manage effectively and understand the importance of project management. The Great Resignation will continue until they do.

