Bryan Allen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Longtime Phoenix air personality Bryan Allen has Died.

Longtime Phoenix air personality Bryan Allen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.

• Our industry has lost yet another talented pro — we have learned that longtime Phoenix air personality Bryan Allen, best known for his successful 14-year run in afternoons on Hot AC KMXP (Mix 96.9), has died after several tough weeks of battling COVID-19-related complications. Allen’s wife Joye posted the sad news on his Facebook page.

Bryan asked me to let everyone know that he’s in the ICU. He’s unable to talk to anyone, and it’s really hard for him to… Posted by Bryan Allen on Sunday, January 31, 2021

Sue Lane

Sending prayers for you both- may the angels- surround you Bryan with healing, love, and comfort.



Katie Sharp

We are praying with these other amazing prayer warriors. You’ve got an army on your side, Allen family!.

Brittany Elizabeth

Thank you Joye for the update- I messaged him yesterday and became deeply worried when I didn’t hear back. Continuing to send love, strength, & get well wishes

Lisa Hobaica-Aguilar

Thanks for the update, sending white light and wishes to feel better soon. How are you feeling?

Julie Barrientos Trowbridge

You are strong Bryan Allen! My thoughts and prayers are with you all!

Candice-Crystal Sipe Twins

Praying for Bryan! We are so sorry to hear this! Trusting God for healing and a smooth recovery from Covid. Our whole family had it right before Christmas it is very scary.



Rosanne Rice

Wishing you all the best! Sending positive thoughts your way for a speedy recovery!

Lynn Grantham

Praying for you both!! We love you guys!! So sorry Bryan is having to go through this, and I’m praying for an immediate turnaround – but I know this has to be really difficult for you too Joye (and Don & Janet)! Sending cyber hugs and continued prayer… See More

Nicole Van Gundy

Thanks for the update. I have never met Bryan Allen personally but I have been thinking and wondering how he’s been doing with the covid.

Are you recovered? You had it too right?

Prayers for Bryan

David Dean

Bryan. Thinking about all those conversations we had at KMLE back in the day when you’d come in to work. You’re one of the best men I ever met and I know you are gonna stay strong through this and keep kicking ass! Let’s get you out of there and back to 100%!

We are all here for ya brother, much love.

Wendy Moline

You’ve got this Bryan! You are covered in prayer here in Ohio! Thank you Joye for all the updates despite your recovery from the virus too, we are praying for ALL of you and hope you are keeping yourself rested as much as possible.

Mary Goode Boyd

Joye Allen we’ve been praying for him too. Really do appreciate your updates. How are you doing thru all this? Prayers for you too.