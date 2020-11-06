Bryan Barnes Death -Dead : Bryan Barnes has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Bryan Barnes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 6, 2020.
” Dragons on Twitter: “Everyone @dragonsrugby @rodneyparade is saddened by the passing of long serving steward & popular figure, Bryan Barnes. Bryan, who was an original member of the stewarding team, also worked as a Match Day Supervisor and as part of the Security Team”
Everyone @dragonsrugby @rodneyparade is saddened by the passing of long serving steward & popular figure, Bryan Barnes.
Bryan, who was an original member of the stewarding team, also worked as a Match Day Supervisor and as part of the Security Team (1/2)#RIPBryan pic.twitter.com/Fpghn0xZFC
— Dragons (@dragonsrugby) November 6, 2020
