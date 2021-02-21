Bryan Derrick Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bryan Derrick owner of #Alphington institution Paladarr Thai Restaurant has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 20. 2021.
Bryan Derrick owner of #Alphington institution Paladarr Thai Restaurant. Bryan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.
Sad to hear of the passing of Bryan Derrick owner of #Alphington institution Paladarr Thai Restaurant. Bryan passed away Feb 13 in Hobart after a long illness. RIP.
— Apples (@appleshk) February 21, 2021
Apples @appleshk Sad to hear of the passing of Bryan Derrick owner of #Alphington institution Paladarr Thai Restaurant. Bryan passed away Feb 13 in Hobart after a long illness. RIP.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.