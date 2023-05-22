Bryan Kohberger – suspect in University of Idaho student killings : Judge enters not guilty plea for suspect in stabbing deaths of 4 University of Idaho students

Suspect Arrested in Brutal Slaying of Four University of Idaho Students: Bryan Kohberger

The brutal and perplexing killings of four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home in Moscow in November 2022 has led to weeks of investigation and fear in the local community. The group of friends had gone out in the college town and returned to their shared home late, only to be found slaughtered inside the next day. There were no signs of forced entry or damage, leaving police baffled. Nearly two months later, a 28-year-old man, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested in Pennsylvania on a murder warrant in connection with the killings. Kohberger, a graduate student studying criminal justice, has not yet entered a plea. Police have not released a potential motive, and a sweeping gag order has kept the parties from speaking or revealing further details. The case has riveted the public, and CNN has put together a timeline showing what is known about the victims’ final hours, how police came to focus on the suspect, and the progress of the court case.

News Source : KSLTV.com

