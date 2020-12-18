Bryan Neiding Death -Obituary – Dead : Bryan Neiding has Died .
Bryan Neiding has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Nicole Miller 14 hrs · Rest In Peace cousin. I hope you’re up there flying high and watching over all of us. Love and miss you. Bryan Neiding
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Kaitlin Pratt Butcher wrote
Prayers For peace and comfort for you and your family!
Brandon McClenathan wrote
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.