Bryan Niedert : Indiana Father Bryan Niedert Killed in Grenade Explosion at Home

Father Bryan Niedert dies in Indiana grenade explosion

An Indiana father who died in a grenade explosion has been identified as Bryan Niedert, aged 47. The tragic incident occurred when the family was sorting through their grandfather’s belongings and came across a hand grenade. Someone pulled the pin, causing it to detonate, and Niedert was fatally injured. His two children, aged 14 and 18, were also injured by shrapnel and taken to hospital. The Porter County Bomb Squad secured the area, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation.

Read Full story : Indiana father killed in grenade explosion identified; Teen children recovering – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio /

News Source : WHIO Staff

Indiana father killed grenade explosion Teen children recovering WHIO TV 7 WHIO Radio