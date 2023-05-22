Bryan Niedert (victim) : Indiana father killed by hand grenade; Bryan Niedert identified as victim

“Father Killed and Children Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion: Bryan Niedert Identified as Victim”

An Indiana father lost his life while his 14-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter sustained injuries after they stumbled upon a hand grenade in their grandfather’s belongings, which detonated. The incident occurred in Lakes of the Four Seasons, Indiana, and was reported before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, Bryan Niedert, aged 46, was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead, while his children were taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds. The Porter County Bomb Squad was summoned to secure the area and check for any other explosive devices. While investigations are still ongoing, the FBI advises anyone who comes across a suspected device to call 911 immediately and move far away from it, as these devices are extremely dangerous and can detonate without warning.

News Source : https://www.wlox.com

