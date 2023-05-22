Bryan Niedert (victim) : Indiana father killed, two children injured in hand grenade explosion; victim identified as Bryan Niedert

Indiana Father Killed, Children Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion: Bryan Niedert Identified as Victim

An Indiana father lost his life and his two children were wounded after they came across a hand grenade in their grandfather’s possession, which then exploded. The incident occurred in Lakes of the Four Seasons, Indiana, as per a statement from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. The family discovered the hand grenade while going through their grandfather’s belongings, and someone pulled the pin, resulting in the explosion. The man was discovered unconscious at the scene and was declared dead later, while his teenage children sustained shrapnel wounds and were rushed to the hospital. The Porter County Bomb Squad was summoned to assess the area for any other explosive devices. As per WMAQ, the deceased victim was identified as 46-year-old Bryan Niedert by the coroner’s office. The investigation is ongoing, and the FBI is urging individuals who find suspected devices to contact 911 immediately and distance themselves from them, as these objects can be highly hazardous and explode without warning.

News Source : https://www.wsaz.com

