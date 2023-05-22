Bryan Niedert (victim) : Man Bryan Niedert killed by hand grenade explosion in Northwest Indiana home, 2 teens injured

Man Bryan Niedert killed and two teenagers injured in hand grenade explosion in Northwest Indiana home

A fatal incident occurred in Northwest Indiana when a hand grenade exploded in a home, resulting in the death of a man and hospitalization of two teenagers. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and found the man unresponsive and the two teens injured. The man was later identified as 47-year-old Bryan Niedert. The family was reportedly going through a grandfather’s belongings when they found the hand grenade, which someone pulled the pin on, causing it to explode. The Porter County bomb squad was called to secure the area, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives and crime scene unit were investigating.

