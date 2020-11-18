Bryce Niss Death –Dead-Obituaries : Bryce Niss of Pawnee City, Nebraska has died.
Bryce Randall Niss, 35, of Pawnee City, Nebraska passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born on July 31, 1985 to Randy and Deb (Schilling) Niss in Pawnee City, Nebraska.
Funeral Services 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at 62031 Hwy 8 on the south side of the Highway. Officiating Pastor Ken Tubbesing. Those attending please bring your lawn chairs. According his obituary
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Pawnee County Farmers pulling together for the Bryce Niss Family💗🙏
Posted by Deb Wilcox on Wednesday, November 18, 2020
