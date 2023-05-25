“BTD6 Odyssey Scaling”: Revised: Reaching New Heights in BTD6 Odyssey: A Tutorial without Monkey Knowledge or Hero Usage

Introduction:

Bloons Tower Defense 6 is a popular tower defense game that requires players to defend their territory from an onslaught of balloons. One of the game modes in BTD6 is Odyssey, which challenges players to complete a series of maps with increasing difficulty. In this tutorial, we will explore the strategies and tips to tackle Odyssey without the use of Monkey Knowledge or Heroes.

Section 1: Basic Strategies

Before diving into the Odyssey maps, it is important to understand some basic strategies that apply to all tower defense games. Firstly, it is crucial to have a strong economy to afford powerful towers. Players should aim to maximize their income by placing Banana Farms and upgrading them to higher tiers.

Secondly, players should prioritize upgrading their towers rather than spamming them. Upgraded towers have increased range, damage, and special abilities that can help fend off tougher balloons.

Lastly, players should have a mix of different tower types to counter different types of balloons. For example, Dart Monkeys are effective against basic balloons, but struggle against leads. Hence, players should also have a tower that can deal with leads, such as a Bomb Shooter or a Monkey Buccaneer.

Section 2: Odyssey Tips

Odyssey maps have a unique feature where players can only use each tower once. This means that players need to plan their tower placements carefully to ensure they have a balanced defense. Here are some tips to help players tackle Odyssey maps:

Start with a strong economy

As mentioned earlier, a strong economy is crucial for success in tower defense games. In Odyssey, players start with a limited amount of money and must earn more by popping balloons. However, players can also gain additional income by completing daily challenges and selling towers that they no longer need.

Utilize tower synergies

Having a mix of towers is important, but players should also aim to use towers that have strong synergies with each other. For example, the Ice Monkey’s ability to freeze balloons can be used to slow them down, allowing other towers like the Sniper Monkey to deal more damage.

Use the terrain to your advantage

Players can place towers on different terrain types, such as water or land. Different terrain types can affect tower placement and attack range. For example, the Monkey Sub can only be placed in water, but it has a wider attack range than other water towers. Players should also take note of any obstacles on the map, such as trees or buildings, that can block the line of sight for their towers.

Save up for powerful towers

Odyssey maps get progressively harder, so players should save up their money for powerful towers that can handle tougher balloons. Towers like the Sun Avatar or the Apache Prime are expensive, but they have high damage output and special abilities that can turn the tide of battle.

Section 3: Scaling to New Heights

Once players have mastered the basic strategies and Odyssey tips, they can start scaling to new heights by tackling harder maps and challenges. Here are some advanced tips to help players reach new heights:

Use tower abilities wisely

Some towers have special abilities that can be used to deal with tough balloons or to boost nearby towers. Players should use these abilities wisely and at the right time to maximize their effectiveness. For example, the Alchemist’s ability to turn nearby towers into powerful acid attacks can be used to deal with MOAB-class balloons.

Experiment with tower combinations

Players should not be afraid to experiment with different tower combinations to find what works best for them. Some players prefer a more defensive strategy, while others prefer a more aggressive one. Some tower combinations can also work well against certain maps or challenges.

Keep track of cooldowns and upgrades

Towers have cooldowns on their abilities and upgrades, so players should keep track of when they can use them again. Upgrades also have different effects and costs, so players should plan ahead to ensure they have enough money and time to upgrade their towers.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Odyssey in BTD6 is a challenging game mode that requires careful planning and execution. By following the basic strategies and Odyssey tips outlined in this tutorial, players can tackle the maps without the use of Monkey Knowledge or Heroes. With practice and experimentation, players can scale to new heights and overcome even the toughest challenges.

Source Link :BTD6 Odyssey Tutorial • No Monkey Knowledge + No Hero • Scaling to New Heights/

