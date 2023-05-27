“BTD6 Race Strategy”: A Guide to Winning the BTD6 Race: “Tread Carefully” in 01:57.30 (Includes a Written Guide and Tips on How to Push)

BTD6 Race Tutorial: “Tread Carefully” in 01:57.30 (Pushable/with Written Guide!)

Introduction:

Bloons Tower Defense 6 (BTD6) is a popular game that has players build and upgrade their towers to defend against waves of balloons. But the game also offers a competitive mode called “Races” where players can compete against each other to complete a given map as fast as possible. In this tutorial, we will be discussing the “Tread Carefully” map and how to complete it in 01:57.30 or less.

Map Overview:

Tread Carefully is a beginner map that has a relatively straightforward path for the balloons to travel. The map has 35 rounds, and players will have to defend against various types of balloons, including some of the more challenging ones like MOABs and BFBs. The map has four possible starting points, and players will have to choose the one that suits their strategy the best.

Tower Selection:

To complete the “Tread Carefully” map in 01:57.30 or less, players will need to pick their towers carefully. A combination of towers that can handle different types of balloons is necessary. Some of the towers that players can consider include:

Dart Monkey: This tower is an excellent starting tower that is cheap and can handle some of the early rounds. Tack Shooter: The Tack Shooter is a good tower for dealing with large groups of balloons. It is also useful for taking out the lead balloons. Sniper Monkey: The Sniper Monkey is an excellent tower for dealing with the camo balloons. It is also useful for taking out the lead balloons. Bomb Shooter: The Bomb Shooter is an excellent tower for dealing with the MOABs and BFBs. It is also useful for taking out the lead balloons. Monkey Ace: The Monkey Ace is an excellent tower for dealing with the MOABs and BFBs. It is also useful for taking out the lead balloons.

Strategy:

To complete the “Tread Carefully” map in 01:57.30 or less, players will need to use a combination of towers and a solid strategy. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to complete the map:

Start with a Dart Monkey to handle the early rounds. Upgrade the Dart Monkey to a crossbow as soon as possible. Add a Tack Shooter to handle the groups of balloons. Upgrade the Tack Shooter to a Ring of Fire as soon as possible. Add a Sniper Monkey to handle the camo balloons. Upgrade the Sniper Monkey to a Semi-Automatic as soon as possible. Add a Bomb Shooter to handle the MOABs and BFBs. Upgrade the Bomb Shooter to a MOAB Mauler as soon as possible. Add a Monkey Ace to handle the MOABs and BFBs. Upgrade the Monkey Ace to a Ground Zero as soon as possible. Keep upgrading the towers as you progress through the rounds. Use the abilities of the towers to your advantage. Use the Monkey Village to increase the range and power of your towers. Use the Banana Farm to collect extra cash and upgrade your towers.

Conclusion:

Completing the “Tread Carefully” map in 01:57.30 or less requires careful tower selection and a solid strategy. Players will need to use a combination of towers that can handle different types of balloons and upgrade them as soon as possible. Using the abilities of the towers and the Monkey Village and Banana Farm will also be essential in completing the map as fast as possible. With these tips, players can complete the “Tread Carefully” map in 01:57.30 or less and compete in the BTD6 Races.

Source Link :BTD6 Race Tutorial || "Tread Carefully" in 01:57.30 (Pushable/with Written Guide!)/

BTD6 race strategy Tread Carefully track guide BTD6 pushable race tips Written guide for BTD6 race How to win BTD6 races