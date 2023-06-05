“BTS Recipe Book 2”: Sneak Peek of BTS Recipe Book 2

BTS Recipe Book 2 Preview: A Delicious Treat for ARMYs

Introduction

BTS, the South Korean boy band, has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide with their music, dance, and style. They have now decided to treat their ARMYs with a new recipe book, BTS Recipe Book 2, which is set to release on March 23, 2021. This recipe book is a sequel to their first recipe book, which was released in 2019. The book features the recipes that BTS members enjoy, including their favorite dishes and snacks. This article provides a preview of the upcoming BTS Recipe Book 2.

What to Expect from the BTS Recipe Book 2

The BTS Recipe Book 2 is a collection of 38 recipes that have been curated by the members of BTS. The book contains a wide variety of dishes, including Korean cuisine, international cuisine, and desserts. The book also includes some of the favorite snacks and drinks of the BTS members.

The recipes in the book are presented in an easy-to-follow format and accompanied by beautiful photographs. Each recipe also has a short introduction, which gives insight into the member who enjoys the dish. The book also features a section on the ingredients used in the recipes, along with tips on where to find them.

Some of the Highlighted Recipes

The BTS Recipe Book 2 features a variety of recipes that are sure to delight the taste buds of ARMYs. Some of the highlighted recipes include:

Tteokbokki

Tteokbokki is a popular Korean street food made with rice cakes and a spicy sauce. This dish is a favorite of BTS member V, and the recipe in the book includes tips on how to make the sauce less spicy for those who prefer a milder flavor.

Mapo Tofu

Mapo Tofu is a spicy Sichuan dish made with tofu and ground pork. This dish is a favorite of BTS member Jin, and the recipe in the book includes tips on how to adjust the spice level to suit individual tastes.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled chicken is a classic dish that is loved by many. The BTS Recipe Book 2 features a recipe for grilled chicken, which is a favorite of BTS member Jungkook. The recipe includes a spicy marinade and tips on how to achieve the perfect grill marks.

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice is a popular Korean dish made with leftover rice and kimchi. This dish is a favorite of BTS member Jimin, and the recipe in the book includes tips on how to make the dish less spicy for those who prefer a milder flavor.

Conclusion

The BTS Recipe Book 2 is set to be a delicious treat for ARMYs worldwide. With a variety of recipes to choose from, fans can try their hand at making their favorite BTS member’s favorite dish. The book also includes tips and tricks to help achieve the perfect flavor and texture. Fans can pre-order the book now and get ready to experience the flavors of BTS.

