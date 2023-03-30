Bubsy creator Mike Berlyn, 73, has died.

Mike Berlyn, the creator of Bubsy, has sadly passed away at the age of 73.

Berlyn was an accomplished game designer and writer, having worked on numerous projects throughout his career. He is perhaps best known for creating Bubsy, a character that first appeared in the 1993 game “Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind”. The game was a huge success and spawned numerous sequels and spin-offs.

In addition to his work on Bubsy, Berlyn contributed to other notable gaming franchises such as “Infocom”, “Starcross”, and “Spellbreaker”. He also worked on a number of other creative projects, including writing books and screenplays.

Berlyn was praised by his peers for his creativity and dedication to the craft of game design. His contributions to the industry helped to shape the way that video games are made and played today. His legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of game designers and players alike.

Fans of Berlyn and the Bubsy franchise have expressed their condolences and shared their memories of his work on social media. Many have praised his contributions to the industry and the impact that his games had on their childhoods.

Berlyn will be remembered as a talented and visionary game designer, whose work had a lasting impact on the industry. His creativity and dedication to the craft will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on through the many games and projects he created throughout his career.

Obituary: Bubsy creator Mike Berlyn has passed away at age 73https://t.co/8AsnwHfTyS pic.twitter.com/7jzwovJTti— GameDeveloper.com (@gamedevdotcom) March 30, 2023

