“Buccaneers Top 100 Players”: Top 100 Ranking Features Three Buccaneers Players

Three Tampa Bay Buccaneers Players Make ESPN’s Top 100 Fantasy Football Players List

We’re over the halfway point of the offseason, and the NFL season is drawing nearer. With that, of course, comes fantasy football. Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans who play and like to draft their favorite players would be making a good decision, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Yates recently ranked his top 100 players for PPR (Points Per Reception) football leagues, and three Bucs players made the cut.

Chris Godwin

WR Chris Godwin was ranked the highest, coming in at No. 53 and the No. 22-overall wideout. Godwin has been a consistent performer in fantasy football, and there’s no reason to think that will change in 2022. However, his production could be affected by Tampa Bay’s quarterback battle and a lack of chemistry with QB Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.

Mike Evans

WR Mike Evans was next, ranking No. 67 and the No. 29 wideout. Evans has also been a reliable fantasy football player, and he should continue to be so in 2022. However, like Godwin, his production could be affected by the quarterback battle and a lack of chemistry with Mayfield and Trask.

Rachaad White

The last Tampa Bay player to be featured was RB Rachaad White, who is ranked No. 73 on the list and as the No. 27-overall running back. From a purely fantasy perspective, White could be the biggest mover. He’ll get far more touches than he did in 2022 with RB Leonard Fournette gone and should serve as Tampa Bay’s lead back above players like Chase Edmonds and Sean Tucker.

In conclusion, if you’re a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who plays fantasy football, you can’t go wrong with drafting Godwin, Evans, or White. They’re all talented players who should produce solid fantasy numbers in 2022. However, keep an eye on the quarterback battle and how the players’ chemistry develops with Mayfield and Trask, as that could have an impact on their fantasy production.

NFL Top 100 ranking Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski Mike Evans

News Source : River Wells

Source Link :Three Bucs players make top 100 ranking/