Buchanan achieved the status of Scotland’s greatest by defeating the best athletes worldwide during his travels.

Remembering Ken Buchanan: The Greatest Scottish Boxer Ever

Introduction

The words of Andy Stewart’s song can seem sentimental, even mawkish but they garner substance and poignancy when applied to Ken Buchanan, the greatest Scottish boxer ever. Buchanan, who has died aged 77, was the hero who had to embark on odysseys to the most forbidding arenas to slay genuine monsters of world boxing.

A Remarkable Boxer

Buchanan was extraordinarily skilful, teak tough and irredeemably thrawn. He would fight anyone, anywhere. He was the ultimate pugnacious Scot but held global attention and acclaim. He was the perfect lightweight in mobility and in choice of shots and strategy.

Travelling for Glory

Buchanan travelled for his glory. He won his first world title in Puerto Rico, another in Los Angeles, and he fought in Madison Square Garden six times. He earned his money the hard way in the hardest of sports. His penchant was to take on the local hero in their own dens, regularly beating them and never being outclassed or outfought by any of them.

Famous Fights

There are the famous fights against Ismael Laguna and Roberto Duran. They speak of Buchanan’s innate confidence in his ability to confound opponents and to seek trouble in the most unforgiving of sports. But there are spectacular examples of his defiance nearer to home.

Controversy and Admiration

Buchanan was hit low by Duran in the 13th round of their match in Madison Square Garden in 1972. There is confusion over whether it was a knee or a glove that reduced the Scot to a heap but the pain lingered long after Duran’s victory. Buchanan always believed he had been beaten unfairly and that this fight marked a turning point in his fortunes. Most neutrals, however, had the Panamanian ahead on their cards at the time and Duran’s subsequent career shows that Buchanan went toe to toe with a pound for pound colossus. Buchanan was esteemed, too, by Hugh McIlvanney, a peerless and astute observer of the dark trade.

A Scottish Soldier and World-Class Fighter

Buchanan, with his tartan shorts and his Leith accent, was undoubtedly a Scottish soldier but he was a world-class fighter who was held in conspicuous regard. He was mentioned in dispatches by Budd Schulberg, that wonderful chronicler of the ring and screenwriter of On the Waterfront. Buchanan was voted fighter of the year in the USA in 1970. This was a stunning honour, complemented 30 years later by his induction into the boxing hall of fame.

Legacy of a Great Fighter

This country has been blessed by gifted boxers who have taken on the world and given it a bloody nose. Buchanan stands as the best. He outranks such as Benny Lynch, Watt, still woefully underrated by some, Scott Harrison, Walter McGowan, Jackie Paterson and Josh Taylor. This assertion is bound to cause debate, but not from Taylor. He bowed his knee to Buchanan in a gracious comment last night.

Living On As A Fighter

Buchanan’s assurance in the ring was in contrast to the chaos that besieged him outside it. He followed that woeful, weary path of the great fighter who loses his reflexes, then loses his so-called friends, while losing all his money. But he gained solace from the love and respect that was constantly shown by the boxing community and, indeed, the nation at large. He was a remarkable character, capable of soothing charm and the stunning verbal jab, sometimes in the same sentence. The fighter still remained.