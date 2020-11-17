Buck Timmins Death -Dead : Buck Timmins –long-time South Dakota sports official has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Buck Timmins –long-time South Dakota sports official has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.

“Ryan Deal on Twitter: “Sad news to report. Buck Timmins — a Mitchell resident and long-time South Dakota sports official — died Monday after battling COVID-19.”

Sad news to report. Buck Timmins — a Mitchell resident and long-time South Dakota sports official — died Monday after battling COVID-19. #sdpreps https://t.co/pzAQmB30Ei — Ryan Deal (@RyanDeal_DR) November 17, 2020

Tributes

Tom Long wrote

Buck Timmins was a longtime friend of mine. We coached together and officiated together . He was an advisor and mentor to officials throughout the state. Plus he coached and taught. An entire life of service to others. RIP Folded hands. #TomLongisms

Kendra Baily wrote

And another COVID death that hits way too close to home. It’s more than the numbers. My hometown lost another in Buck Timmins. A teacher, coach and official that impacted so many young lives. Every time I hear “and so on and so forth” I’ll always think of him.

abigail wrote

Gut wrenching email us officials received today as we learned of the passing of Buck. Always looked forward to seeing him at basketball games & hearing what he has to say to help me improve as an official. Please keep the Timmins family & SDHSAA in your prayers. Lost a good one.

Dan Swartos wrote

Very sad day at the @SDHSAA office as we learned of the death of Buck Timmins. Buck gave thousands of hours to the SDHSAA’s officials program, he was admired and respected by everyone he met. He will be missed. Love and prayers to the Timmins family.

Dan Swartos @danswartos wrote

Very sad day at the @SDHSAA office as we learned of the death of Buck Timmins. Buck gave thousands of hours to the SDHSAA’s officials program, he was admired and respected by everyone he met. He will be missed. Love and prayers to the Timmins family.