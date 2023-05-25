Buckingham County shooting today : Buckingham County shooting results in one fatality and one injury

One man killed, another injured in Buckingham County double shooting today 2023.

Two men were shot in the front yard of a home in Buckingham County, Virginia on Wednesday evening. Devonte Nicholas, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Floyd Chambers, 31, has been arrested in connection with the shooting and is being held without bond. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Read Full story : Double shooting leaves one man dead, another injured in Buckingham County /

News Source : CBS 6 News Richmond WTVR

Buckingham County shooting Fatal shooting in Buckingham County Man killed in double shooting Injured victim in Buckingham County shooting Police investigate Buckingham County shooting