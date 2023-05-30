“Bucs kicker review”: JoeBucsFan.com: New Bucs Kicker Receives Positive Early Reviews

A+ Early Reviews For Bucs’ New Kicker

New Kicker Chase McLaughlin Joins the Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been on the lookout for a new kicker since Ryan Succop’s departure, and they finally found their man in Chase McLaughlin. The 27-year-old kicker landed in Tampa after an impressive season with the Indianapolis Colts and a stint with the Cleveland Browns.

Impressive Performance at Practice

Despite being with the Bucs for a short period, head coach Todd Bowles is already impressed with McLaughlin’s performance. According to Bowles, McLaughlin has a very strong leg and has been accurate during practice.

“It’ll be interesting to see when the wind starts blowing because he [played last year] in a dome, but he’s been very impressive so far,” Bowles said.

Strong Record in the Past Two Seasons

McLaughlin’s record over the past two seasons speaks for itself. He converted 13-of-16 field goal attempts from 50 yards or more and had a perfect record with extra points. While he struggled in the 40- to 49-yard range in 2021, he improved from that distance last season, going 9-of-11.

Hopes for the Future

With the various question marks surrounding the Bucs, it is crucial that they have a reliable kicker. McLaughlin’s impressive performance at practice has raised hopes that he can give the Bucs what he gave the Colts last season.

Joe, a sports commentator, hopes that McLaughlin’s arrival will not add to the list of uncertainties that the Bucs currently face. Succop, who was the Bucs’ Super Bowl kicker three seasons ago, is still unemployed.

Conclusion

The early reviews for the Bucs’ new kicker, Chase McLaughlin, have been overwhelmingly positive. With a strong leg and impressive accuracy, McLaughlin has already won over head coach Todd Bowles. The Bucs hope that he can replicate his past success and provide them with a reliable kicker for the upcoming season.

