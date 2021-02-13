Bud Estes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kansas Sen. Bud Estes, a Dodge City Republican has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
Kansas Sen. Bud Estes, a Dodge City Republican has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
Kansas Sen. Bud Estes, a Dodge City Republican, has passed away. He is a former Kansas House member, was in the farm implement business and graduated from Fort Hays State University. https://t.co/1ou482mK6p #ksleg
— Tim Carpenter (@TimVCarpenter) February 13, 2021
Tim Carpenter @TimVCarpenter Kansas Sen. Bud Estes, a Dodge City Republican, has passed away. He is a former Kansas House member, was in the farm implement business and graduated from Fort Hays State University.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.