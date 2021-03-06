Buddy Colt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Buddy Colt has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 6. 2021

Buddy Colt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 6. 2021.

Eric Buddy Burke is feeling depressed. 5h · Still smarting over the loss of Buddy Colt . He was not only my friend, but my biggest childhood idol. I’ve often referred to him as the greatest heel of my generation. To say that is an understatement! My heart goes out to Lorraine, Tess and Sass. I know he loved you 3 whole heartily. His death will have a lasting effect on me. R.I.P. my dear friend and thank you…… 1010 1 Comment Like Comment Share

Bobby VanZant

I had the pleasure of living 2 doors down from him when I first moved to Florida. He and my brother were good friends. I got to sit down and drink a few beers with him and mark out. He would tell me some great stories about true legends of the business. We also talked about current events and politics. I really didn’t get to know him that well but he was a really cool guy. Loraine is a really sweet lady. Buddy will be missed by everyone that knew him.

