Buddy Colt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Buddy Colt has Died.
Jim Mize 12h · One of Johnny’s greatest adversaries Buddy Colt left us today. Who could forget that time these kids purchased Johnny a radio and while he was wrestling, Buddy snatched that radio away from Gordon Solie then violently smashing it on the floor Buddy’s greatest accomplishment was defeating Nick Bockwinkel for the NWA Georgia heavyweight championship then he had feuds with Freddie Blassie and Andre the Giant Buddy’s career was cut short by a plane crash which killed Bobby Shane and the injuries he had forced him into retirement RIP 2020 3 Comments 2 Shares Like Share
Eric Buddy Burke is feeling depressed.
Still smarting over the loss of Buddy Colt . He was not only my friend, but my biggest childhood idol. I’ve often referred to him as the greatest heel of my generation. To say that is an understatement! My heart goes out to Lorraine, Tess and Sass. I know he loved you 3 whole heartily. His death will have a lasting effect on me. R.I.P. my dear friend and thank you……
Bobby VanZant
I had the pleasure of living 2 doors down from him when I first moved to Florida. He and my brother were good friends. I got to sit down and drink a few beers with him and mark out. He would tell me some great stories about true legends of the business. We also talked about current events and politics. I really didn’t get to know him that well but he was a really cool guy. Loraine is a really sweet lady. Buddy will be missed by everyone that knew him.
Charlesgregory Harris
Remember him and his manager, Homer O’Dell …
Steve Brown
Buddy Colt was great. He made an excellent heel. I remember the plane crash and how after he recovered he refereed and was an excellent commentator…RIP to another wrestling great
David Friedlander
He was also a frequent opponent for our hero both with and without the mask. They were great foils for each other. #RIPBuddyColt
