Buddy Mansfield Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : DeSoto County Commissioner Buddy Mansfield has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @flcounties: It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of DeSoto County Commissioner Buddy Mansfield. Comm Mansfield was a true public servant. His smile, affability and friendliness will be missed across Florida. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those that loved him.



