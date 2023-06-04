“budget baklava Mumbai”: Top 5 Affordable Places to Indulge in Baklava in Mumbai

Craving a Crunchy Bite of Authentic Baklava? Here Are Five Places That Won’t Drill a Hole in Your Pocket

Baklava is a sweet pastry made of layers of phyllo dough filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with honey or syrup. It is a traditional dessert in many Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines, and it has gained popularity all over the world. If you are looking for a crunchy bite of authentic baklava, here are five places that won’t drill a hole in your pocket.

Al-Amir Bakery – Dearborn, Michigan

Al-Amir Bakery is a family-owned bakery located in Dearborn, Michigan, that specializes in Middle Eastern pastries and desserts. Their baklava is made with fresh phyllo dough and a mixture of walnuts and pistachios, sweetened with honey syrup. The baklava is crunchy and flaky, with a sweet and nutty flavor that will leave you wanting more. A piece of baklava costs around $2, which is a great deal for the quality and taste.

Istanbul Cafe – Austin, Texas

Istanbul Cafe is a Turkish restaurant located in Austin, Texas, that offers a variety of traditional Turkish dishes, including baklava. Their baklava is made with layers of phyllo dough, filled with chopped pistachios, and sweetened with syrup. The baklava is crispy and buttery, with a rich and nutty flavor that will satisfy your sweet tooth. A piece of baklava costs around $3, which is reasonable for the quality and portion size.

Helmand Bakery – Baltimore, Maryland

Helmand Bakery is a family-owned bakery located in Baltimore, Maryland, that specializes in Afghan pastries and desserts. Their baklava is made with a combination of almonds, pistachios, and walnuts, sweetened with sugar syrup. The baklava is crispy and crunchy, with a nutty and sweet flavor that will make you feel like you are in Afghanistan. A piece of baklava costs around $1, which is a steal for the quality and authenticity.

Pita Palace – Dallas, Texas

Pita Palace is a Mediterranean restaurant located in Dallas, Texas, that offers a variety of Middle Eastern dishes, including baklava. Their baklava is made with layers of phyllo dough, filled with a mixture of pistachios and walnuts, and sweetened with honey syrup. The baklava is crispy and flaky, with a sweet and nutty flavor that will remind you of the Mediterranean. A piece of baklava costs around $2, which is a great value for the taste and quality.

Aicha’s Kitchen – Los Angeles, California

Aicha’s Kitchen is a Moroccan restaurant located in Los Angeles, California, that offers a variety of Moroccan dishes, including baklava. Their baklava is made with layers of phyllo dough, filled with a mixture of almonds and honey, and sprinkled with powdered sugar. The baklava is crispy and sweet, with a delicate and aromatic flavor that will transport you to Morocco. A piece of baklava costs around $2, which is a fair price for the taste and authenticity.

In conclusion, if you are craving a crunchy bite of authentic baklava, these five places offer delicious and affordable options that won’t drill a hole in your pocket. From Michigan to California, these bakeries and restaurants specialize in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine, and they pride themselves on using fresh and quality ingredients to make their baklava. So, next time you are in the mood for a sweet treat, try one of these baklavas and enjoy the taste of tradition and culture.

News Source : Mid-day

Source Link :Here are 5 places to get the best baklava on a budget in Mumbai/