“Budget-friendly recipe without oven and yeast”: The Recipe Everyone Will Ask For: No Oven or Yeast Needed and Only Costs 50 Cents

The Recipe Without Oven and Yeast: A Curious and Affordable Way to Make Bread

Bread is a food that has a long history and a significant presence in the various cultures of the world. From sourdough to baguettes, bread can be made in many different ways, but most recipes require an oven and yeast. However, there is a recipe for bread that is yeast-free and oven-free, and the incredible thing is that you can make it for only 50 cents. This recipe will surely make everyone curious, so let’s dive into the details.

Ingredients

2 cups of flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1 teaspoon of salt

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 cup of milk

1 tablespoon of vinegar

Optional: butter or oil

Instructions

Mix the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar in a bowl. In a separate bowl, mix the milk and vinegar and let it sit for a few minutes. This will create a buttermilk-like mixture. Pour the milk mixture into the flour mixture and stir until a dough forms. If the dough is too dry, add a little more milk. If it’s too wet, add a little more flour. Knead the dough for a few minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic. If you want, you can add a little bit of butter or oil to the dough to make it richer. Knead it in until it’s well incorporated. Shape the dough into a ball or a loaf and place it on a greased and floured baking sheet or a non-stick pan. Cover the dough with a clean towel or plastic wrap and let it rest for 30 minutes to an hour. This will allow the dough to rise a bit. Preheat a large pot or a deep skillet on medium heat. You can use a Dutch oven, a cast-iron pan, or any pot that has a lid and can fit the dough. You can also use a pressure cooker if you have one. When the pot is hot, carefully place the dough inside and cover it with the lid. Cook the bread for 30-40 minutes, depending on the size of the pot and the thickness of the bread. You can check if it’s done by tapping the bottom of the bread. If it sounds hollow, it’s ready. Remove the bread from the pot and let it cool on a wire rack before slicing it.

Why Make Bread Without Yeast and Oven?

There are several reasons why you might want to make bread without yeast and oven. One of them is that you don’t have access to an oven or yeast, or you simply want to try something new. Another reason is that this recipe is very affordable and easy to make, and it can be a great option for those who are on a tight budget or who want to save money on groceries.

Moreover, this bread is very versatile, and you can customize it with different herbs, spices, and toppings. You can make it sweet or savory, depending on your preferences. You can also use it for sandwiches, toast, or croutons. The possibilities are endless.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the recipe for bread without yeast and oven is a curious and affordable way to make bread that everyone will ask about. With just a few simple ingredients and some basic cooking skills, you can create a delicious and versatile bread that can be enjoyed in many different ways. So, why not give it a try and see how it turns out?

News Source : Latoya

Source Link :Everyone will ask for the recipe, without oven and yeast: you will spend only 50 cents/